Harry Judd has shared his thoughts about hearing a dad tell his son to stop “screaming like a girl”.

The McFly drummer posted an Instagram photo of himself having “daddy daughter” time with his 18-month-old daughter Lola.

“Overheard some guy telling his son to stop ‘screaming like a girl’,” he wrote in the caption on Wednesday 12 July

“A comment I’d never given a second thought until today. Then he said it again: ‘Stop screaming like a girl!’”