    • PARENTS
    26/01/2018 15:28 GMT

    Harry Kane Reveals Fianceé Katie Goodland Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

    'Our beautiful Ivy is going to be a big sister.' ❤️

    Harry Kane is going to be a dad-of-two.

    The Tottenham and England footballer, 24, who already has a one-year-old daughter called Ivy with his fianceé Katie Goodland, shared a photo on Twitter to announce the news. 

    “Our beautiful Ivy is going to be a big sister,” Kane wrote on 26 January. ”Exciting times ahead!”

    The photo showed Ivy sat on the bed staring at a book with the title: “I’m going to be the best sister ever”.

    Kane has been with his partner since they were at school. They welcomed their first child on 8 January 2017. The couple announced their engagement on 1 July. 

    Conversations