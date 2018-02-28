Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out their first official engagement together today ahead of the royal wedding in May.

Nicknamed the “Fab Four” by the press, the two couples will take part in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, appearing on stage together in London to discuss why the charity was set up and their future plans for the organisation.

Under the banner of “Making a Difference Together”, today’s event will showcase some of the charity’s key programmes, including Heads Together, the Invictus Games and United for Wildlife.

The Royal Foundation was launched by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2011 as the “main vehicle” for their charity work, with the pair focussing on conservation, young people, the armed forces and mental health as key issues.