Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out their first official engagement together today ahead of the royal wedding in May.
Nicknamed the “Fab Four” by the press, the two couples will take part in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, appearing on stage together in London to discuss why the charity was set up and their future plans for the organisation.
Under the banner of “Making a Difference Together”, today’s event will showcase some of the charity’s key programmes, including Heads Together, the Invictus Games and United for Wildlife.
The Royal Foundation was launched by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2011 as the “main vehicle” for their charity work, with the pair focussing on conservation, young people, the armed forces and mental health as key issues.
Like Kate Middleton before her, Meghan will become a patron of the charity after she marries into the royal family.
“Creating The Foundation was a new style of how the Royal Family could engage with causes that are close to their hearts,” a spokesperson for the charity said in a statement.
“It allows them to work together across this generation as well as bring others together to focus on areas they are each passionate about.”
They added: “We are delighted to welcome Meghan to the Foundation. She has always shown great drive and compassion for making a difference in the world, and we are excited to embark on important projects together.”