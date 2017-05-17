Harry Styles is set for a second spin in James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’, but this time he will be flying (or should that be riding?) solo.
The former One Direction singer will take part in his very own edition of the sketch, as part of his takeover of James’ US series ‘The Late Late Show’.
It’s even been renamed ‘Carpool Harryoke’, especially.
We see what they did there.
Harry previously did the segment with the rest of One Direction back in 2015, although it remains to be seen whether Harry will sing any of their hits this time around.
Since then, the likes of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and even former First Lady Michelle Obama have taken part.
Earlier this month, Katy Perry confirmed she would also be jumping in James’s car for the skit.
James revealed last year that there were still a few artists he was struggling to pin down, with Kanye West at the top of the list.
He told GQ magazine: “Kanye has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke twice now but both times something came up. He’ll do it eventually... He wants to do it.”
When asked about getting Beyoncé on, he remarked he was “working on it”, though this was before she announced that she and Jay Z were expecting twins.
Watch One Direction’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ in the video below...