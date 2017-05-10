Harry Styles Finally Shares Footage Of His Haircut, And A Million Hearts Are Still Broken

It was only last year when the unfathomable happened: Harry Styles chopped off his trademark mop.

Even though a bevy of broken-hearted girls are probably still in mourning, the One Direction singer has now shared footage of the act on YouTube.

As part of a recent documentary, Harry Styles: Behind the Album - with Apple Music - the musician has released a teaser of some of the behind-the-scenes footage which shows Styles scared as he lets a hairdresser cut off his mid-length locks.