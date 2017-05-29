Harry Styles has reached out to 14-year-old Freya Lewis, who is currently recovering in hospital after being left injured in last Monday’s (22 May) Manchester terror attack.
Freya’s family have been updating friends on her progress via a blog on her school’s website, and the latest post details Harry’s call.
It read (via the Sun): “Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile.
“Then Dad cried. ‘What could surpass that? I know you are thinking.
“Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!
“The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!
“Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!”
Freya was attending the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Nell Jones, who died in the attack.
A total of 23 people have died following the incident, which saw a man detonate an improvised explosive in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.
In the week since, there has been a huge outpouring of tributes around the world, but closer to home, ‘Coronation Street’ bosses announced plans to dedicate a bench on their set extension to the victims.
On Friday (26 May), Ariana made an extended statement, promising to return to the city for a charity concert that will raise money for the victims and their families.