Harry Styles fans, the wait is finally over: ‘Sign Of The Times’ is here.
It’s only been two weeks since the former One Direction first teased the single with a surprise TV advert, and the track is now here in full, for your listening pleasure.
The track made its debut on pal Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday (7 April), and made its way online shortly after.
We’re getting strong Lennon and Bowie vibes from Harry’s first solo outing, which clocks in at a rather epic 5 minutes and 40 seconds.
Ah, Harry. It’s good to have you back.
Later this month, Harry will be giving his debut performance of the single on ‘Saturday Night Live’, before stopping by for another rendition on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday 21 April.
The singer is the third ex-1D star to reveal solo music, and fans will have to wait and see whether Harry manages to match Zayn Malik, by topping the chart with his debut single, or fall slightly short as Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - whose efforts made it to number two and nine, respectively - did.
Listen to Harry’s debut solo single above - and don’t forget to let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.