Harry Styles fans, the wait is finally over: ‘Sign Of The Times’ is here.

It’s only been two weeks since the former One Direction first teased the single with a surprise TV advert, and the track is now here in full, for your listening pleasure.

The track made its debut on pal Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday (7 April), and made its way online shortly after.

We’re getting strong Lennon and Bowie vibes from Harry’s first solo outing, which clocks in at a rather epic 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Ah, Harry. It’s good to have you back.