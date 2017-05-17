Harry Styles left fans amused - if a little bit surprised - by making a series of President Donald Trump jokes in his ‘Late, Late Show’ opening monologue on Thursday (16 May).

The ex-One Direction star is midway through a residency on James Corden’s US talk show and for the episode, the host entrusted Harry with the all-important opening speech.

YouTube We didn't know he had it in him, to be honest

Harry didn’t shy away from the task of reading James’s politically-charged script and his delivery was pretty impressive too, as he joked: “Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week.

“The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month… by Russia.”

It wasn’t just Trump in the firing line though, as Harry balanced the gag by poking fun at Hillary Clinton: “Here’s another story we’ve all been talking about around the office...

“Hillary Clinton is forming a group called Onward Together, a political organization that is anti-Trump. Experts are calling it bold, ambitious, and six months too late.”

Nicely done, Harry, Nicely done.

The singer’s stint on James’s show is part of the promotional trail for his self-titled debut album, which was released last week.

There’s plenty more to come from Harry and James’s partnership including - obviously… - a carpool karaoke segment. Watch this space…

19 Reasons Why We Love Harry Styles