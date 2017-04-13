Harry Styles is as brilliant as ever in a new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promotional clip, which has been released to promote the star’s live performance on the show.
The former One Direction star will make his debut as a solo artist on this Saturday’s (15 April) episode of the US show, and he appears in the new clip with host Jimmy Fallon.
To say fans are excited for Harry’s performance of his debut single ‘Sign Of Times’ is an understatement, and for the first time ever, ‘SNL’ will be shown totally live in all areas of the US, so nobody feels left out.
Well, apart from those of us here in Blighty, who can’t tune in to watch.
Set your alarms though, people, as nothing says ‘rocking Saturday night’ like manically refreshing YouTube while waiting for the clip to be uploaded.
The post-show party may be a place for celebrations as well, as Harry will find out whether he’s managed to top the charts on Friday (13 April).
Harry is up against chart titan Ed Sheeran in the battle for the top spot, and the latest update revealed that there were just 8,000 sales between the pair.