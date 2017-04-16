Harry Styles is not only a pretty good look-a-like for Mick Jagger, it turns out he can do a pretty mean impression too.

The former One Direction star appeared as the Rolling Stones frontman as he appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on 15 April.

Harry totally nailed Mick’s mouth movements and jittery mannerisms as he took part in a sketch on the US show.

In fact it was spookily accurate.