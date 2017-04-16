Harry Styles is not only a pretty good look-a-like for Mick Jagger, it turns out he can do a pretty mean impression too.
The former One Direction star appeared as the Rolling Stones frontman as he appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on 15 April.
Harry totally nailed Mick’s mouth movements and jittery mannerisms as he took part in a sketch on the US show.
In fact it was spookily accurate.
He also wasn’t afraid of taking the mickey out of himself, jokingly mocking his own solo career, saying: “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane!”
Harry’s appearance on ‘SNL’ also marked the first performance of his first single ‘Sign Of The Times’, which topped the UK chart on Friday.
He also debuted new song ‘Ever Since New York’, which will feature on his self-titled debut album, which is due for release next month.
Watch him perform both songs below...
Harry’s first UK performance of ‘Sign Of The Times’ will be on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday, which airs at 10.35pm on BBC One.