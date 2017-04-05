Harry Styles is pulling out all the stops to make an impression with his debut solo single, and that includes doing his own death-defying stunts in the accompanying video.

The former One Direction star is set to unveil his first solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ on Friday (7 April), and now pictures have emerged of the 23-year-old filming the video.

In scenes straight out of a Bond movie’, Harry can be seen dangling in mid-air from a helicopter over the Scottish coastline.