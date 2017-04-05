Harry Styles is pulling out all the stops to make an impression with his debut solo single, and that includes doing his own death-defying stunts in the accompanying video.
The former One Direction star is set to unveil his first solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ on Friday (7 April), and now pictures have emerged of the 23-year-old filming the video.
In scenes straight out of a Bond movie’, Harry can be seen dangling in mid-air from a helicopter over the Scottish coastline.
It all looks hell of a lot scarier than draping yourself all over your supermodel girlfriend (sorry Zayn).
The song promises to be no less audacious, with the few that have actually heard it, describing it as a huge departure from 1D’s pure pop sound.
A source told The Sun: “Harry isn’t a typical popstar. This is an art rock project – and he wants to let the music do the talking.”
Meanwhile, a music industry website recently claimed that Harry has “crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ‘70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular”.
Harry is set to perform the single on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on 21 April, and will also join the host on the sofa for a chat.
Last week, Harry unveiled the cover for the single, which sees him sat in water with his back to the camera and a pair of mysterious hands under the water next to him.
What does it all mean? Who knows, but we haven’t been this excited about a music release for some time.
Roll on Friday.