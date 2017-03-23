Harry Styles’ debut album may not have a release date yet, but fans are in for a treat when it does arrive, according to reports.
The former One Direction star has been taking his time on the record, but industry website HITS Daily Double has revealed what we can expect, claiming that it sounds like David Bowie and Queen.
They write: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee.
“Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ‘70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular.
“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”
Harry will be the fourth ex-member of the band to officially unveil solo material, following Zayn Malik’s album ‘Mind Of Mine’, and Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan’s respective efforts to top the UK Singles Chart.
Harry has been pretty busy in the time since 1D announced their split hiatus, and will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ later this year.
His album will be released on Columbia Records, and their CEO Rob Stringer has previously shared his excitement for the release.
“We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay,” he said. “Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”