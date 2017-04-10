Harry Styles will be hoping his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’ tops the charts this week, but a Spotify “glitch” may affect his chances. Harry’s single was unveiled last Friday (7 April), and thousands of fans rushed to listen to it via various streaming services.

Olivia Harris / Reuters Harry Styles

However, a number of those using Spotify were unable to find the track when searching for it. Spotify has now told the BBC’s Newsround that “a technical glitch on Friday prevented Spotify users from being able to search for Harry Styles’ new song”, adding the issue was “resolved within a few hours”. Unfortunately for Harry, this could mean he missed out on a number of possible streams, which would have boosted his chart positioning.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

The former One Direction star will have to wait until Friday (14 April) to find out whether he manages to top the charts as Zayn Malik did, or fall short like Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. At present, Harry is busy promoting ‘Sign Of The Times’, and will perform the track live for the first time, on US television later this week. This will be followed by a performance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday 21 April.