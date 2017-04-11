Harry Styles was nearly a very big part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe, as reports have claimed he was first in line to play a young Han Solo.

The character, who was portrayed by Harrison Ford in the original franchise, is getting his own spin-off, which focuses on his days before life on the Millennium Falcon.

And it has been claimed film bosses were hoping to secure Harry’s services to play the young pilot, hoping he would give the prequel some extra star power.