Harry Styles was nearly a very big part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe, as reports have claimed he was first in line to play a young Han Solo.
The character, who was portrayed by Harrison Ford in the original franchise, is getting his own spin-off, which focuses on his days before life on the Millennium Falcon.
And it has been claimed film bosses were hoping to secure Harry’s services to play the young pilot, hoping he would give the prequel some extra star power.
A source told The Sun: “Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo.
“Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.”
However, it turned out Harry’s solo music plans ruled him out of the project, and the part was subsequently awarded to newcomer Alden Ehrenreich.
Disney are still said to be hoping to invite him to star in something else, with the source adding: “On initial inquiries Harry had his music career laid out and it would have been almost impossible to lock him down for the job. However there has been talk at Disney about having him come in again for other projects they are considering.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for both Harry and Disney for comment.
Harry landed his first big screen role last year, starring in Christopher Nolan’s war epic ‘Dunkirk’, which is due for release later this year.
Last week, the singer unveiled his debut solo effort, ‘Sign Of The Times’, to a positive response from critics.
However, he could miss out on the number one spot this week, after a “glitch” hit streaming service Spotify, costing him thousands of potential streams.