Harry Styles was left squirming when asked whether one of the songs on his self-titled debut album, was about his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Earlier this week, fans of the former One Direction singer were left divided when it was suggested that ‘Two Ghosts’ alluded to his brief romance with Taylor, particularly as the lyrics seemed to reference her song, ‘Style’.
And when Harry appeared on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show to talk about the album on Friday (12 May), the presenter couldn’t resist asking his friend whether the rumours were true.
When Nick explicitly mentioned Taylor, a visibly nervous Harry explained: “I mean, I think [the song] is pretty, like, self-explanatory.”
Calling to someone off camera, Harry then joked “help me, Jeffrey!”, before adding: “I think, you know, it’s about… sometimes things change and you can be… do all the same things… and sometimes it’s just different, you know?”
Articulately put.
Nick then played ‘Two Ghosts’, introducing it as “the one about Taylor Swift”, to which Harry let out a scream of “no!!”.
Harry and Taylor dated for a short spell at the end of 2012, after they were first photographed together in London.
He is also thought to have inspired songs on her most recent album, ‘1989’, including ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Know Places’ and, perhaps most significantly, ‘Style’, breaking his silence on their romance for the first time in a Rolling Stone interview last month.
Harry’s debut album, trailed by the chart-topping lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’ is out now.