We just HAD to ask who 'Two Ghosts' was about *cough* taylorswift *cough* 👻 💘 Listen 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO #HarryStylesListeningParty pic.twitter.com/dZfv2uRtKI

Harry Styles was left squirming when asked whether one of the songs on his self-titled debut album, was about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, fans of the former One Direction singer were left divided when it was suggested that ‘Two Ghosts’ alluded to his brief romance with Taylor, particularly as the lyrics seemed to reference her song, ‘Style’.

And when Harry appeared on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show to talk about the album on Friday (12 May), the presenter couldn’t resist asking his friend whether the rumours were true.