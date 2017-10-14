Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Motion Picture Academy, following a vote by its board on Saturday (14 October).

The organisation is behind the Oscars and its 54 governors made their decision at an emergency meeting.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Harvey Weinstein

After voting to strip the movie mogul of his lifetime membership, they released a statement which read: “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of wilful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.

“What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society.

“The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

While the exact breakdown of how the votes were cast has not been revealed, Press Association confirmed that “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” backed the decision.

The board includes well-known actors, directors and industry heavyweights, such as Tom Hanks, Stephen Spielberg and LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy.

In the Academy’s history, only one other person has ever been expelled: 83-year-old Carmine Caridi, who violated rules on sharing screener copies of films in 2004.

The news came just hours after Harvey’s brother Bob gave his first full interview on the allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape which have been levelled against his sibling.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Harvey with wife Georgina Chapman at the 2015 Academy Awards: Over the years, his films have won 81 Oscars

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bob maintained that he had no prior knowledge of any of the women’s accounts, stating that he “wants him [Harvey] to get the justice that he deserves”.

The 65-year-old was struck off the board of his own company, Weinstein and co., on Monday (9 October).

Bafta have also suspended his membership while Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson has suggested that he could be stripped of his honorary CBE, which was awarded for services to the British film industry in 2004.