Harvey Weinstein should be stripped of his honorary CBE, Labour MP Jess Phillips demanded on Monday after the under-fire film producer was sacked from his company.

The Oscar-winning American, accused of sexually harassing female employees, was awarded an honorary CBE in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry.

Phillips, who managed domestic abuse refuges before entering politics, told HuffPost UK: “Of course we should take it away. We need to shine a light on powerful men who were being hidden by the establishment. He should have all of his establishment gongs removed from him.”

A ‘gong’ can be removed if the honours system’s reputation is judged to have been damaged.

That verdict is handed down by the Honours Forfeiture Committee, a secretive Whitehall panel that meets to consider complaints.