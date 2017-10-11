Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein could be stripped of his British honour following the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him, Downing Street has suggested.

The Hollywood producer was awarded an honorary CBE in 2004 for services to the British film industry as he worked on a string of films that won Oscars and BAFTAs.

But as Weinstein faced new claims of serial rape, Theresa May’s spokesman signalled on Wednesday that he could lose the honour if found to have brought the system “into disrepute”.

In No.10′s strongest intervention yet in the controversy, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stressed just how “unacceptable” she viewed the allegations against Weinstein and praised the “courage” of women who had come forward.

Downing Street’s words came as a group of senior Labour politicians urged the Honours Forfeiture Committee to act swiftly to start the process of stripping away the CBE.

BAFTA, the British equivalent of the Oscars, also announced it was suspending Weinstein from its membership.

Later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - which hosts the Oscars - said the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein are “repugnant” and “abhorrent” and it will be holding a meeting on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken.

Barack and Michelle Obama became the latest high profile political figures to condemn the former movie producer, saying that they were “disgusted” by the reports.