Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney are two of the A-list stars to have collaborated with Harvey Weinstein in the past who have now spoken out against the Hollywood producer, following the accusations of sexual abuse levelled against him. Since the news broke of his alleged misconduct last week, Weinstein has been fired by his production company, and slammed by Oscar winner Meryl Streep in an exclusive statement issued to HuffPost. Following Meryl’s comments, a number of other stars have addressed the issue, including Jennifer Lawrence, who worked with Weinstein on ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, for which she bagged an Academy Award, even thanking him by name in her acceptance speech.

Other big names have addressed the matter on their social media pages, including Julianne Moore, film and TV producer Judd Apatow and Susan Sarandon.

Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017

The power of speaking out. Era of victim blaming is now shifting w brave vocalization into support, action & real consequences. #powershift https://t.co/ADSkkBRGgG — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 9, 2017

What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims? https://t.co/fh9TKUp0mA — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 8, 2017

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Thread: anyone saying these women are weak for taking a settlement or waiting to come forward- you don't understand what intimidation means — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

Men like Weinstein threaten what you hold dear- your safety, financial freedom and yes- career — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

Imagine you'd worked your ass off to get into an industry and coming forward would take it all away? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

It's only in the last few years that people gather around victims. And even now, it's a lonely place to be. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

Now is the time to listen and learn, not make ethical judgments about women who were intimidated, coerced and harmed — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior..... https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017

We need best practices if there are any for reform & it needs to be easily accessible for everyone. Not just the wealthy . — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017