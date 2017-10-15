‘Hollyoaks’ star Lysette Anthony has spoken out on Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of raping her in her own home.

In a new interview, Lysette, who plays Marnie Nightingale in the soap, explains that she became friends with the movie mogul after meeting him in New York the 1980s.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Lysette Anthony

She tells The Sunday Times (£) that while their relationship was friendly at first, a few years after first meeting, Lysette had an uncomfortable experience while visiting Harvey at his Chelsea home.

“The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me,” she said. “It was the last thing I expected and I fled.

“That was when the predatory stalking began.”

Lysette claims that he then turned up at her flat, where the attack took place.

“He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack,” she told the paper. “He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me.”

Ron Galella via Getty Images Lysette in 1992

The Daily Mail reports that Lysette contacted the police to report the crime earlier this week and a Scotland Yard spokesman is quoted as saying: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, October 11.

“The allegation has been assessed and will be investigated by officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

“The allegation relates to an offence dating back to the late 1980s in the London area.”

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein’s spokesman has also issued a statement, which reads: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

Lysette’s interview comes just a day after Harvey was expelled from the Motion Picture Academy, following a vote by its board.

He’s also been struck off the board at his own company - the future of which remains unclear - and Bafta have also suspended his membership.

So far, over 30 women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of varying degrees of sexual assault, harassment and rape, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne.