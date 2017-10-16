How Harvey Weinstein Reports Could Be Triggering For Survivors Of Sexual Assault

The sexual assault claims made about Harvey Weinstein have shocked the world, with dozens of women coming forward, including many A-listers. The revelations have prompted many to speak out about their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment, with women around the world tweeting #MeToo to highlight the magnitude of the problem. Rape culture isn’t exclusive to Hollywood, it is endemic across society and has been that way since “time immemorial”, to quote Emma Thompson. The revelations are distressing enough for most readers, but particularly survivors of rape, sexual assault and abuse for whom the reports and use of the hashtag (with its pressure to share their stories) may be triggering. Meena Kumari, National Lead for Domestic Violence and Abuse at independent charity Victim Support said the trauma may be “exacerbated when the event or a similar incident are elaborately reported in the media, forcing survivors to relive that experience and past trauma”.

“Sexual violence is a traumatic experience and those who are subjected to it can experience post-traumatic stress symptoms in the same way that those who’ve survived other kinds of trauma might,” a spokesperson for Rape Crisis told HuffPost UK. Approximately 85,000 women and 12,000 men are raped in England and Wales alone every year, and nearly half a million adults are sexually assaulted. Not only could certain details cause flashbacks for these individuals, but he manner of reporting can have a lasting impact. The Rape Crisis spokesperson said: “The way stories like this are reported can sometimes implicitly or less so imply that the victim or survivor was someone partly responsible for the violence perpetrated against them. “This victim-blaming can add to their own sense of self-blame, shame or guilt, for not being able to prevent or fend off the attack or abuse, for example.”