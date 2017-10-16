Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault which some people may find distressing.

Women around the world are sharing their experiences of being sexually assaulted and harassed - some after keeping silent for decades - using a hashtag in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The words “Me too” and the hashtag #MeToo trended on Twitter as women spoke up about their experiences.

Others also used the words to share their support and show how widespread the problem is in the wake of a slew of allegations about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Some women said they were revealing for the first time what happened to them years ago: