Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault which some people may find distressing.
Women around the world are sharing their experiences of being sexually assaulted and harassed - some after keeping silent for decades - using a hashtag in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
The words “Me too” and the hashtag #MeToo trended on Twitter as women spoke up about their experiences.
Others also used the words to share their support and show how widespread the problem is in the wake of a slew of allegations about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Some women said they were revealing for the first time what happened to them years ago:
The hashtag started at the suggestion of Alyssa Milano, who starred alongside alleged Weinstein victim Rose McGowan in television series Charmed.
This prompted many women to speak up, including MPs and celebrities...
While others shared their experiences...
Others, both women and men, also expressed their support for victims...
British police are investigating five sexual assault allegations involving Weinstein, sources confirmed to the Press Association after more women came forward to make complaints.
On Sunday, an alleged victim said Weinstein assaulted her in Westminster in 1992. Earlier in the day, Scotland Yard confirmed three allegations were made relating to sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.
This followed another allegation, made against the movie mogul, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.
The five allegations relate to three complainants.
Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged to tighten rules on hate speech and other issues amid a boycott of the platform over the way it handled McGowan’s tweets on Weinstein.
- Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
- Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898