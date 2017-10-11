Harvey Weinstein’s British wife has announced she is leaving the disgraced movie mogul amid his sexual harassment scandal.

Georgina Chapman, who is the boss of the Marchesa fashion brand, issued a statement confirming the news to PEOPLE.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman married in 2007.

She said: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.

“I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The 41-year-old married the Oscar winner, 65, in 2007 and have two children together - India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

Her statement comes just days after the Oscar winner insisted his wife and kids were “standing by me”.

He said: “I have had tough conversations with my family, really tough ones, but my family is standing with me... Georgina will be with others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologise to people for my bad behaviour.”

Tim Boxer via Getty Images

On Tuesday both sent statements to the New York Times, which first reported allegations against him last week.

James Devaney via Getty Images Angelina Jolie

‘Tomb Raider’ star Jolie said in an email: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.

“This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

In a statement, Paltrow alleged she was summoned to Weinstein’s hotel suite where he placed his hands on her and suggested massages in his bedroom.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow

On Sunday, the producer was fired from his own production company after the New York Times published allegations from several women who said he sexually harassed them.

The allegations against Weinstein - seen as the most powerful man in Hollywood - are believed to stretch back 30 years.

Many of the biggest names in Hollywood have spoken out against the producer following the accusations, including Jennifer Lawrence, Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain and George Clooney.