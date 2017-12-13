Her doctor said it was not an allergic reaction but a superficial burn to the skin.

Mum, Jennifer Renee posted on her Facebook page to warn other families, after her daughter suffered a “chemical reaction” from spending only seconds in the bath with a Hatchimals bath bomb.

The manufacturer of Hatchimals , the toy ranked one of the most popular items on children’s Christmas lists for 2017, is investigating claims a spin-off product is giving children chemical burns.

Renee said she followed all the instructions on the packet, which clearly specify it is for use in the bathtub, and that it is a child-friendly item, she said: “Thought it would be fun for her because there is a toy inside.”

After placing her daughter in the bath for less than a minute, she started complaining about her skin hurting.

The family have used similar items in the past with no problems.

Renee said: “I called the company and the batch number is being investigated.”

She isn’t the only mum who has had this experience with the products, as others have started contacting her with their stories.

Katja Jobe said: “I saw your post about the bath bomb. My daughter’s face looked like your daughter. I wish I would have taken a picture.”

Lori DeAnn Frye, said: “We bought our granddaughter one of those eggs and it’s the same numbers and colour and now her hands are all red.”