The Cabbage Patch Doll never had to put up with any of this, but Hatchimals are coming under fire again.

Most recently, Spin Master, the company that produce the toy - an interactive egg that hatches into an animal - had to defend itself against claims that the egg didn’t hatch properly. (FYI - this is the main role of the toy).

However some parents have said that they think the toy is swearing when it’s meant to be ‘asleep’.

“I’m pretty sure it says ‘f―- me,’” Nick Galego told CTV Vancouver Island, who along with wife Sarah, uploaded the video below.

In response to the video uploaded by the Galegos, Spin Master spokesperson Anne Yourt said: “Hatchimals speak their own language made up of random sounds. We can assure you that the Hatchimal is not saying anything inappropriate. The one in the video appears to be sleeping.”

In another video, uploaded by Kelsey Rawson there seems to be a similar noise. However, some people have commented that they don’t think the toy is saying ‘fuck me’.

“Okay that is not swearing...it’s either saying “hug me” or “hold me”” wrote one user.

But most agreed the swearing was the least of it. User Janina wrote: “I can’t really tell if it’s swearing or not, but that heavy breathing is totally creeping me out!”

Some of the backlash may be due to the frenzy around acquiring a Hatchimal before Christmas - they were being sold on Ebay and Amazon at greatly inflated prices.

HuffPost UK Parents have reached out to Spin Master for a comment.