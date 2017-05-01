Hatchimals were the must-have toy for kids at the end of 2016 and the craze drove parents into a frenzy trying to get them in time for Christmas.

But now there’s a new wave of the popular toy: Hatchimals CollEGGtibles.

Parents who shelled out £59.99 for the original Hatchimal will be pleased to hear these mini versions are just £2.99 for one egg, or £9.99 for a pack of four.

The CollEGGtibles are small, speckled eggs and they need a child’s touch to hatch.