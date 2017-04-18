Three schoolchildren were abused and spat at in north London in a suspected hate crime, police said on Tuesday.

Two 12-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl were on their way home from an adventure playground in Clissold Park in Stoke Newington when they were confronted on March 11.

A car pulled up next to the group as they walked down Clissold Road near Stoke Newington School and Clissold Leisure Centre around 6.30pm, police said.

The driver racially abused the children before spitting out of the window at them and driving off, Scotland Yard said.

The victims called police but then made their way home.

Google Street View Three children were victims of a hate crime on Clissold Road in north London

Detectives from Hackney Borough’s Community Safety Unit are investigating and the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Detective Constable David Leitner of Hackney’s Community Safety Unit said: “This was a shocking incident that has left the victims extremely shaken - the fact that this racial abuse was directed at children makes the offence all the more abhorrent.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident to contact police.

“I would also ask people who saw a car, described as a white Volvo saloon, driving in the vicinity of Clissold Park to get in touch - you may hold a vital bit of evidence that could assist us in identifying the person responsible.

“Equally if you are the individuals concerned, please contact police.”

The suspect is described as a man of Mediterranean appearance, possibly Turkish, with black hair and in his 30s.