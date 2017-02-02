Built on the philosophy that mutual dislikes can bring people closer than their shared interests, the app matches people by how much they like, dislike, love or hate a given topic, ranging from coriander and slow walking to Donald Trump and cargo shorts.

Hater is the first dating app to match people based on what they hate, rather than what they like.

If you’ve struggled to find a decent date who shares your interests, a new app could help you change tack.

The app is the brainchild of former Goldman Sachs employee, 29-year-old Brendan Alper.

It uses a swipe system which allows users to swipe in different directions to indicate how they feel about more than 2,000 topics.

Hater then leverages this information to find the most compatible matches, which users can anonymously browse and swipe through.

Once matched, users can start conversations with the help of “edgy ice-breakers à la Cards Against Humanity” to bring an end to awkward introductions.

“What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona,” Alper commented.

“We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles.”

The makers are quick to point out that the app does not condone hate speech or bigotry, particularly animosity toward races, religions or body types.

The team will be carefully monitoring the topics to ensure all users hate responsibly.

“Dating is supposed to be fun,” Alper said. “Somewhere along the line, dating apps lost sight of that. Hater wants to bring it back.”

The app will be available for iPhone users to use in the UK from 8 February but is available to download from the app store now.