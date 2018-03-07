Grazia Won't Confirm If Incoming Editor Hattie Brett Still Has A Job After Calling Oscar Winners ‘Fat’

The future of the incoming editor of British Grazia magazine, Hattie Brett, is unclear after she labelled Oscar winners “fat” in a tweet posted during this year’s ceremony. Bauer Media, who own the title, would not confirm or deny if she would still be starting in her new position, when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Twitter Hattie Brett has subsequently apologised for calling Oscar winners 'fat'

When pressed on whether Brett would still be taking helm of the weekly magazine after being appointed last month, a Bauer company spokesperson told us they had “no further comment at this time”. In the since deleted tweet, which came just days after an edition of the magazine was published championing body positivity, she wrote: “Controversial opinion: why are all the Oscar winners so fat?”

Twitter The now deleted tweet from Hattie Brett

Brett has subsequently apologised “unreservedly” for any offence caused by what she described as “idiocy”. In a statement to HuffPost UK, Brett said: “When live tweeting the Oscars at a screening party, I wrote something stupid about one of the men I saw on screen. “I instantly regretted it so deleted the tweet, hoping that, as it was the early hours of the morning, not many people would have witnessed my idiocy. However clearly some did and so I apologize unreservedly for any offense caused. “I hope everyone can relate to making a stupid mistake on social media in this always-on digital age we now live in. “But this is a learning for me that when you’re soon to be in a position of leading a title which speaks for and to smart women your words and actions carry even more weight.”

Grazia

Brett most recently held the post of deputy lifestyle director at the Telegraph and was expected to start her new role at Grazia UK in June. Grazia’s bumper fashion issue last month featured a plus-size model among its cover stars, using the tagline “Stronger Together”. Interviewed for the issue, model Candice Huffine is described as “part of a pioneering wave of plus-sized models helping to redefine the rules of high fashion.” Huffine describes approaching modelling agencies as a teenager. “There were some really shocking moments,” she is quoted as saying. “I was told that I was the wrong size, that I had to lose 20lbs.” Brett is set to replace Natasha Pearlman, who stepped down after three years as editor at the magazine. In another tweet shared during the Oscars ceremony, which is still live, she wrote: “Love how all the British nominees are the ones who need help for make up.”

Love how all the British nominees are the ones who need help for make up #oscars90 — Hattie Brett (@hattiebrett) March 5, 2018