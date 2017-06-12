The man who previously brought the haunting stories of Shannon Matthews and Rhys Jones to screen is turning his attention to something equally true but altogether less tragic, with his next project - the bonkers tale of the Hatton Garden heist.

Jeff Pope, who previously penned TV biographical dramas ‘Little Boy Blue’ and ‘Cilla’ as well as ‘Philomena’ for the big screen will dramatise what has been tagged “the most spectacular British crime of the decade”.

‘Hatton Garden’ will depict the audacious jewellery and cash burglary at the heart of London’s diamond district executed by an elderly gang of career criminals across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in April 2015.

Leading the cast is Timothy Spall, along with Kenneth Cranham and Brian F. O’Byrne (who recently starred as Rhys Jones’ bereaved father in ‘Little Boy Blue’.). Other cast members include David Hayman, Alex Norton, Ian Puleston-Davies, Geoff Bell and Nasser Memarzia.