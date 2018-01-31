Fired Hawaii Defence Employee Mistook Drill For Actual Missile Attack, Say Investigators

Supplied The false missile alert that was sent in Hawaii on January 13 warned 'this is not a drill' - but it was

A Hawaii civil defence employee who issued a false missile alarm that caused panic across the state mistook a drill alert for an actual attack, investigators have said. The employee has since been fired and the top two civilian officials at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HEMA), administrator Vern Miyagi and executive officer Toby Clairmont, resigned in a shakeup stemming from the scare, it was announced at a news conference in Honolulu. There are also proceedings to suspend without pay a mid-level agency manager who played a major role in devising the procedures and checklists for HEMA’s missile alerts and drills, said Bruce Oliveira, a retired National Guard general who led a review of the January 13 blunder.

Instagram/sighpoutshrug/via REUTERS A sign reassuring the public that there was 'no threat 'in the hours after the January 13 incident, when a missile alert was wrongly issued, causing mass panic

The investigation found the system for activating a missile alert and conducting emergency drills was deeply flawed and lacking clarity, fail-safe controls or even a pre-programmed way of issuing a false alarm notice to the public. Those shortcomings came into play the day a supervisor decided to initiate a drill during a weekend shift change, leading a warning system officer to wrongly transmit a live missile alert to mobile phones and broadcast stations statewide. The message, issued amid heightened tension over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, stated: “EMERGENCY ALERT BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” It went uncorrected for 38 minutes and triggered hysteria and confusion across the Pacific island state. Oliveira said the unnamed employee who activated the false alarm was a 10-year veteran of HEMA with a history of job performance issues, including twice confusing drills with real emergencies. He acknowledged the employee, who had been “counselled and corrected” for past issues, had remained assigned to the warning system team despite misgivings by co-workers over the years.

Hugh Gentry / Reuters An Oahu civil defence employee enters the civil defence command bunker in Honolulu