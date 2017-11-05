Hawaii Trolls Donald Trump With 'Welcome To Kenya' Signs

Donald Trump made a big deal of his arrival in Hawaii on Saturday, lauding the “beautiful welcome” he was shown on his way to visit Pearl Harbour.

Thank you for such a beautiful welcome Hawaii. My great honor to visit @PacificCommand upon arrival. Heading to Pearl Harbor w/ @FLOTUS now. pic.twitter.com/6gDME9cmnS November 4, 2017

What he didn’t mention were the huge crowds protesting him along the route to the famous US Naval Base.

Trump visited Hawaii and they welcomed him with "Welcome To Kenya" placards. Lmao 😂😂😂



Trolling Level 100 😀 pic.twitter.com/ObFI0Kn4Pe — Monica LeWhiskey (@Incognitah_) November 4, 2017

Trump Protest at the State Capitol. There were like three pro-trump people lol #hawaiij20 #hawaii pic.twitter.com/NpmtOzX2jE November 4, 2017

The President was perhaps the most famous member of the so-called “Birther” movement, a group of people who believed Barack Obama was in fact Muslim and born in Kenya not Hawaii and therefore not eligible to be President.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

Via @BreitbartFeed--why doesn't @BarackObama release his original book proposal which says he was born in Kenya?http://t.co/pDDHJcjH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2012

Trump continued to expound the theory long after it was debunked only putting it to rest last year whilst forgetting to mention that he was a key promoter of it. “President Obama was born in the United States, period,” he admitted before the presidential election. Trump headed to Japan from Hawaii on Sunday where he played a round of golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The President is on a 12-day trip to Asia, and spoke to US and Japanese forces at Yokota air base shortly after arriving. Ballistic missile tests by North Korea and its sixth and largest nuclear test, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, have exacerbated the most critical international challenge of Trump’s presidency. Aerial drills conducted over South Korea by two US strategic bombers have raised tensions in recent days. Trump will also have a state call with the Imperial Family at Akasaka Palace during his visit. Abe and Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

"Welcome to Kenya!" A growing crowd protests Trump by Honolulu state capitol during his visit to Honolulu pic.twitter.com/KnTeFJSvf2 — Jaweed Kaleem 🦅 (@jaweedkaleem) November 4, 2017

Joined by his wife Melania on part of the trip, Trump’s tour of Asia is the longest by an American president since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Besides Japan, he will visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Trump departed Hawaii for Japan aboard Air Force One shortly before 7:27 am Hawaii time (1727 GMT), reports Reuters. En route to Hawaii’s Hickham Air Force Base, Trump’s motorcade stopped briefly at the TrumpInternational Hotel Waikiki. “It has been a tremendously successful project and he wanted to say hello and thank you to the employees for all their hard work,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

There are a few pro-Trump protesters across the street here in Honolulu. Maybe 10 Trump folks vs. 200+ anti. A small Proud Boys contingent. pic.twitter.com/WuIUeyCcgr — Jaweed Kaleem 🦅 (@jaweedkaleem) November 4, 2017