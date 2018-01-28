Police investigating a horrific car crash which left three teenagers dead in west London on Friday night have released grainy CCTV of a man they wish to speak to.

Officers have already arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the smash at a bus stop in Hayes, near to the busy M4.

Emergency services were called to Shepiston Lane at approximately 8.41pm but despite the efforts of officers and London Ambulance staff, all three boys, aged 16 and 17, died at the scene.