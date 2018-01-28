Police investigating a horrific car crash which left three teenagers dead in west London on Friday night have released grainy CCTV of a man they wish to speak to.
Officers have already arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the smash at a bus stop in Hayes, near to the busy M4.
Emergency services were called to Shepiston Lane at approximately 8.41pm but despite the efforts of officers and London Ambulance staff, all three boys, aged 16 and 17, died at the scene.
At least two males are believed to have left an Audi A5 following the collision. One of them was detained by members of the public, police said.
The CCTV images released are believed to be of an additional male who had been travelling in the vehicle.
Meanwhile the suspected driver was taken to a west London hospital for treatment and subsequently transferred to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
The CCTV images were captured by cameras local to the scene of the incident.
Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “While the images are not of good quality, I am convinced that anyone who knows this male will recognise him. I urge anyone who can identify him or provide details of his whereabouts to contact my team without delay.
“Three young men have lost their lives as a result of this incident; such tragic circumstances must far outweigh any taboo around assisting police.
“Anyone with information should call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 991 9555 or via Twitter @MetCC.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.”