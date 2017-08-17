‘Game Of Thrones’ And HBO Suffer Another Hack

Season seven of the fantasy show is currently being aired on both sides of the Atlantic, but while its storylines have been making headlines, the channel has also been the subject of many news reports about the hacks which have seen episodes stolen and posted online early.

‘Game Of Thrones’ and HBO have suffered another online attack and this time, it’s their social media accounts in the firing line.

A security group called OurMine, has taken aim at the show’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, posting messages on both to alert bosses that perhaps it’s time for a password change (at the very least)

The Daily Beast reports that a message posted on the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Twitter page late on Wednesday (16 August) night, read: “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security.” The group followed it up with posts that read, “let’s make #HBOHacked trending!”

The group also appear to have accessed HBO’s company accounts, as well as those for some of their other shows, including ‘Veep’ and ‘Silicon Valley’, the publication adds.

For the past month, a group of unknown hackers have been attempting to hold HBO ransom, demanding an online payment and threatening to leak huge amounts of information if the company do not comply.

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in India earlier this month, in relation to the leak of season seven episode four.

Bosses also saw episode six leaked online, when HBO Spain accidentally made it available for viewers to watch on their online streaming service, four days early.