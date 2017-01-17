HBO has revealed that, with the end of ’Game of Thrones’ in sight, the company is looking very seriously at the prospect of a spin-off series.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of original programming, has revealed to a live audience of television critics that HBO is considering the prospect of spin-off options from author George RR Martin’s original material.

Casey told the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour: “All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh, let’s do this.’

“But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”