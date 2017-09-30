Theresa May should green-light a “post-Grenfell rescue package” and use £1.1bn set aside for starter homes to build social housing instead.

Labour has demanded radical change to social housing policy in the UK after the North Kensington tower block inferno killed at least 80 people and shone a light on glaring inequalities council tenants face.

Ahead of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester next week, Shadow Housing Minister John Healey branded May’s housing policy a “failure” and put forward a five-point plan, which includes retro-fitting of sprinklers in tower blocks and fresh funding.

But the Conservatives pushed back at criticism, pointing to Labour’s “shameful” record on housing in local government and accusing Healey of “staggering hypocrisy”.