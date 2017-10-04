Health Warning Issued Over Pesto That's '30% Saltier Than Seawater'

Pesto-lovers might want to rethink their love affair with the popular pasta sauce - or at least be more mindful of what they’re buying.

A new survey has revealed that a number of pesto sauces contain far higher amounts of salt than others, with some containing 3.3g salt per 100g - “that’s 30% saltier than seawater” according to Consensus Action on Salt and Health (CASH).

The health campaign group said some manufacturers had even increased the salt content in pesto sauces, despite salt reduction targets being set by Public Health England (PHE).

In light of the findings, it called on PHE to crack down on salty foods.

Sonia Pombo, nutritionist and campaign manager at CASH, branded salt the “forgotten killer”. She said reducing the nation’s salt intake is “the biggest and most successful public health preventive measure made to date”.