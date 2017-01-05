They say it is the most important meal of the day, but we are hardly brimming with inspirational breakfast ideas as we crawl out of bed.

Instead we reach for a bowl of cereal and end up being completely ravenous by mid morning.

So for January we are taking inspiration from healthy eating and fitness bloggers, who have the strongest (and most Instagram-worthy) breakfast in the game. 1. Scrambled eggs on toast.

A photo posted by Alice (@clean_eating_alice) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:20am PST

Alice Liveing is a personal trainer, having transformed her own body in less than two years with a lifestyle overhaul, gaining her nearly 500k loyal Instagram followers in the process who watch her every move (and meal). 2. Avocado and beans on rye toast.

Avocado and beans on rye toast for breakfast at the deli this morning 😍 A photo posted by Ella Mills (@deliciouslyella) on Dec 11, 2016 at 1:47am PST

Ella Woodward is the original ‘healthy eating’ blogger, having grown an empire from her personal food journey, Woodward now has a deli in London and her own range of energy balls are stocked in supermarkets nationwide. 3. Protein pancakes.

Post workout protein pancakes 😍👌🏽 #90daysssplan #foodie #fitness #nutrition 👉🏽👉🏽 To get your own tailored meal plan and start burning fat for fun go to www.thebodycoach.com (link in bio) 😊 A photo posted by Joe Wicks #Leanin15 (@thebodycoach) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:27am PST

Joe Wicks, otherwise known as The Body Coach, has a global following and a not-too-shabby 1.6 million Instagram followers to his name. His 90-day fitness and food plan vows to change your body and help you get lean. 4. Coconut water smoothie bowl.

Vegan YouTuber Niomi Smart has made her name from clean living, fitness and healthy recipes. With over 1.8 million followers and a series of cookbooks in the pipeline, she is one to watch. 5. Pecan and apple porridge oats.

I'm off to Paris today so I'm fuelling myself this morning with some toasted pecan and apple porridge. So excited for my little city break 🇫🇷 #madeleineshaw A photo posted by Madeleine Shaw (@madeleine_shaw_) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

Madeleine Shaw is a certified nutritionist, and the favourite with celebrities looking to embrace her organic, whole food, philosophy. Her first book sold over 300,00 copies. 6. Nectarine pancakes.

Carly Rowena is a personal trainer (with abs that you want to grate cheese on) and a YouTube channel dedicated to women’s fitness and the strong not skinny mantra. Makes you want to wear lycra at every opportunity. 7. Quinoa courgette toast with avocado and honey.

The Hemsley and Hemsley sisters Jasmine and Melissa started out as healthy food bloggers but now have their fingers in lots of (gluten free) pies.

With their own bespoke food delivery service serving private clients, they know exactly what they’re doing in the kitchen. 8. Homemade granola and almond milk.

You can't go wrong with a bowl of homemade granola and almond milk!🍓 #Healthybyhuda لا تستطيع ان تخطأ ب كوب من الغرنولا و حليب اللوز A photo posted by Huda Kanj (@healthybyhuda) on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:07am PST

Huda Kanj is Lebanese mother-of-three who has made her name as an Instagram foodie, growing her following from nothing to over 12,000 followers in a year. 9. Rye toast with raspberry chia jam.

What started out in 2011 as a short experiment in curiosity as Sarah wilson quit sugar, has since propelled her to global foodie status with 180,000 loyal followers also trying to stay off the white stuff for good. 10. Fried eggs, avocado, and peas on brown toast.

Husband and wife duo Kezia and Jared from Texas have made a living from sharing their healthy (and beautiful) food choices on Instagram. And with 50k followers, they know a thing or two about breakfast. 11. Poached eggs with broad beans.

The perfect breakfast! I don't think I'll ever tire of this. I hope you are all having delicious breakfasts this morning too. Happy Monday and happy 1st August X A photo posted by Amelia Freer (@ameliafreer) on Aug 1, 2016 at 12:03am PDT

Amelia Freer is a qualified nutritional therapist and best selling author, and not only do we want her to cook all our meals for us for the rest of our lives, she also has total #kitchengoals too. Can she be our best friend?