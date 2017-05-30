Some Heart Attack Patients May Not Actually Benefit From Beta-Blockers

Current medical guidelines in the UK mean that if you have a heart attack, you will automatically be prescribed beta-blocker drugs on the NHS. However a new study from the University of Leeds is challenging this established practice as it found that the medication might not be beneficial to all heart attack patients. This is after the team drew a distinction between patients who had a heart attack coupled with heart failure, and those who only had a heart attack.

shutterstock

Beta-blockers work to decrease the activity of the heart and lower blood pressure, which is essential in those who have had a heart attack and heart failure because they help muscle function to continue properly. However, the study of 179,000 found that the likelihood of survival twelve months after, in those who didn’t suffer heart failure, was not affected by taking the medication. When investigators compared death rates, they found no statistical difference between those who’d been prescribed the drugs and those who had not - yet around 95% of patients who fall into this category are given the medication. Dr Marlous Hall, lead investigator, said: “If you look at the patients who had a heart attack but not heart failure ― there was no difference in survival rates between those who had been prescribed beta blockers and those that had not.”