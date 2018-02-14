A man in his 40s has died after “a serious accident” involving two airport vehicles crashing on the airfield at Heathrow.
Police were called at around 6am on Wednesday following a collision between the vehicles on the taxiway at the airport.
A spokesman for the airport, which is Europe’s biggest, said it was trying to minimise disruption to passengers. She said some passengers had to disembark from a plane due to the incident.
He said: “We are working closely with the emergency services... the airfield remains open and we will work to minimise disruption to our passengers’ journey.
“We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow.”
Another male is believed to have broken his shoulder, though his injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
Some passengers reported delays of “hours” on social media following the incident.
No arrests have been made and officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.