Gales, snow and heavy rain have caused scores of flights to be cancelled, roads to be closed due to ice and traffic incidents, and the evacuation of a town in Essex.

Heathrow Airport has cancelled at least 80 flights in preparation for snow predicted to fall on the capital later on Thursday.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Snow falls at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire, as blizzard conditions are set to sweep in

The latest radar image shows frequent snow showers in the north. Persistent rain in the south will turn increasingly to snow later on. SKL pic.twitter.com/Ot52k6Uur7 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) January 12, 2017

In a statement on its website, the airport said: “Wintry weather is forecast at Heathrow and across the UK and airlines will be adjusting their schedule as a result.

“If you are travelling, check the status of your flight with your airline and please allow extra time for your journey to the airport.”

According to Sky News, Gatwick Airport cancelled four flights and passengers are being advised to check their flight status before they travel.

Drivers were also warned that they could face disruption on their journey home on Thursday evening.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Lorries in the snow on the A66 near Brough

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images A man clears snow from his driveway in Braco, near Stirling

Highways England said: “Heavy rain will spread across Southern England and the South Midlands through today with sleet and snow falling over hills. This rain will lead to a large amount of spray, large puddles and potentially localised flooding.

“It is looking likely that this rain will turn to snow across most of the South East of England and East Anglia with significant disruption to travel possible during the evenings rush hour and drivers should stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

Niall Carson/PA Wire Traffic moves in snowy conditions in Ballymena, Co Antrim

BREAKING NEWS: Jaywick to be evacuated ahead of storm surge threat https://t.co/n1lfPJvg8W pic.twitter.com/o9XLB8P7be — Halstead Gazette (@HalsteadGazette) January 12, 2017

“Compounding the effects, winds across the Southeast will become very strong with gusts 50-60 mph possible for a short time.”

The Essex village of Jaywick was set to be evacuated because of potential flooding caused by rain and strong winds.

The Met Office had serious weather warnings in place for large swathes of the country.

The chief forecaster’s comments read: “The stream of very cold air will continue to affect much of Britain, bringing a mixture of hazards.

“Amounts of snow will be very variable, and snow could turn back to sleet or rain for a time during the day in some areas.”

Lots of #snow falling across parts of Scotland pic.twitter.com/ic79Gxn7kB — BBC Weather Watchers (@BBCWthrWatchers) January 12, 2017

Travellers in Scotland were particularly badly hit on Thursday, with the M74 closed temporarily in the southbound direction at junction 8 in South Lanarkshire because of ice.

The southbound A9 was also partially blocked after a lorry jack-knifed at Newtonmore on Thursday morning, the BBC reported.