Heavy Snow And Bitter Temperatures Cause More Travel Chaos For Commuters

Freezing weather has led to travel chaos for commuters as heavy snow hits the UK.

Police forces across the country have warned of treacherous conditions on the roads during the Tuesday morning rush hour after temperatures plummeted overnight.

Gloucestershire Police said officers were at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on the M5 near Stroud amid icy conditions, while Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said two lorries had become stuck on the A6075 between Kirton and Walesby.

Leicestershire Police said heavy snow was falling and settling in the north of the county, especially around East Midlands Airport, the Press Association reported.

Police Scotland urged road users to travel with caution, while on the Isle of Man a road was closed due to snow and motorists were warned of difficult conditions on higher routes.

Two yellow severe weather warnings for snow and ice are in force, with one covering Wales, northern England and Midlothian until 3pm as a spell of sleet and snow moves south-eastwards.