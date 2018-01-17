PA Wire/PA Images There was also heavy snow on the A9 in Scotland

Motorists and lorry drivers have been stranded overnight on the M74 after snow and ice brought treacherous driving conditions to Scotland. Mountain rescue teams were drafted in to check on drivers stuck in their vehicles after heavy snow showers hit the area throughout Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday. Traffic Scotland closed parts of the motorway in Lanarkshire in both directions due to wintry conditions for a number of hours – with tailbacks stretching back for six miles, the Press Association reported. Transport Scotland said the M74 was now open in both directions, however conditions remain challenging after a “very difficult night”.

#SFRS Thornhill and Dumfries attend RTC in blizzard conditions at Auldgirth. Whilst on route to incident drivers still driving too close behind me. No possible way for them to stop. Drivers reminded to slow down and take care @scotfire_DG@DumfriesGPolicepic.twitter.com/JBhD0UqgyP — Ian Anderson (@iananderson110) January 16, 2018

A spokesman said: “‎Sustained wintry conditions have been experienced overnight, particularly on the M74 between J12 and J15. Various incidents have occurred, often relating to HGVs losing traction on steep gradients. “‎Wintry conditions remain and all available gritting resources are patrolling and treating the network as appropriate.” Moffat Mountain Rescue assisted the operation to get the road clear by walking on the motorway and visiting drivers stuck in the tailbacks. On Facebook, the team posted: “We appreciate lots of people have been stuck for a number of hours however we now appear to be over the worst of the snow. “Traffic is now flowing northbound, albeit slowly, and we have a few hours ahead where we don’t expect any more snow fall.” The Met Office has issued amber “be prepared” warnings of snow and ice for south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland until 8am.

More than a foot (36cm) of snow was recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Glenanne in Co Armagh had 23cm, while Tulloch Bridge in Inverness saw 21cm of snow overnight with temperatures as low as -4C, forecasters said. Elsewhere across England and Wales, the mercury did not reach above 2C. Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There have been plenty of heavy snow showers, particularly across Scotland. It’s pretty bleak out there in some places. A good chunk of the UK is effectively covered by snow and ice warning this morning.” Looking ahead for Wednesday, he added: “It is going to be quite windy as low pressure pushes through tonight and that could bring some snow across parts of Scotland and in particular northern England.” Forecasters warned the winds could reach 70mph across northern England and Wales on Wednesday evening – and potentially could be another named storm.

#snow and #ice are a risk on Wednesday morning, with Met Office warnings issued. Take care on the morning commute, stay #weatherawarepic.twitter.com/CD8uewLnRX — Met Office (@metoffice) January 16, 2018