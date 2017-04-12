Heidi Montag is three months pregnant with her first baby with husband Spencer Pratt.

The former stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’ revealed that when Montag broke the news to Pratt he initially thought she was going to tell him about a different sort of bun in the oven.

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” he told Us Weekly on Wednesday 12 April.

“She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”