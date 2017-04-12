Heidi Montag is three months pregnant with her first baby with husband Spencer Pratt.
The former stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’ revealed that when Montag broke the news to Pratt he initially thought she was going to tell him about a different sort of bun in the oven.
“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” he told Us Weekly on Wednesday 12 April.
“She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”
The couple who have been married for eight years, but were waiting for “the right time” to start a family and Montag became pregnant after they’d been trying to conceive for just one month.
Montag’s former ‘Hills’ co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad both recently also announced their pregnancies, so she’s in good company.
The couple are “hoping for a boy”.
“I’d love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue,” said Spencer.