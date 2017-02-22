Ian Stewart has been convicted of murdering his fiancee, the children’s author Helen Bailey, whose body was found in a cesspit below their home last July.

Bailey, 51, went missing in April and Stewart, 56, was arrested for her murder after her remains were discovered, along with dachshund Boris, at their Hertfordshire home.

He was convicted after a trial at St Albans Crown Court, in which prosecutors said he plotted to murder his partner to get her money.

The court heard he had plied her with sleeping medication for months before killing her.

Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer told the trial: “Once Helen Bailey was effectively sedated, suffocation would have been quite simple, enabling the defendant to kill her with little or no resistance.”