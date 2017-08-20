‘Coronation Street’ star Helen Flanagan has gone back to acting school after being savaged by viewers.
The Rosie Webster actress returned to the ITV soap earlier this year after quitting in 2012 to start a family and pursue other projects.
But the 27-year-old’s return hasn’t gone down too well with some ‘Corrie’ fans, who have labelled her “wooden”.
In a bid to brush up on her acting skills, Helen enrolled onto a two-week course at London’s prestigious Royal Academy for Dramatic Art.
The actress shared the news on Instagram, posing for a snap outside RADA.
She captioned the pic: “Had the most amazing time on my two-week course at RADA. Absolutely loved it.”
Former students at the college include acting greats such as Roger Moore, Ralph Fiennes and Diana Rigg.
‘Corrie’ fans made their feelings clear about Helen’s acting ability, when she returned to Weatherfield in February.
And earlier this year, fans continued to slate her acting when she answered questions on the soap’s Twitter page.
One told her: “Get off the TV. Ur ruining @Coronation_St shocking.”
Another soap fan added: “They could have employed a chair leg it would have been less wooden.”