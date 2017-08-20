The Rosie Webster actress returned to the ITV soap earlier this year after quitting in 2012 to start a family and pursue other projects.

‘ Coronation Street ’ star Helen Flanagan has gone back to acting school after being savaged by viewers .

But the 27-year-old’s return hasn’t gone down too well with some ‘Corrie’ fans, who have labelled her “wooden”.

In a bid to brush up on her acting skills, Helen enrolled onto a two-week course at London’s prestigious Royal Academy for Dramatic Art.

The actress shared the news on Instagram, posing for a snap outside RADA.

She captioned the pic: “Had the most amazing time on my two-week course at RADA. Absolutely loved it.”