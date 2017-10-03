Helen George has given birth to her first child with Jack Ashton.
The ‘Call the Midwife’ actress, 33, revealed she welcomed her daughter earlier than expected, so their newborn was present at the couple’s pre-arranged baby shower.
Sharing a photo of herself cradling her daughter while cutting a cake with Ashton, George wrote on Instagram on Monday 2 October: “When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one.
“What an amazing day, we have the best friends.”
The series of photos George shared included a snap of her family and friends and one of Ashton holding their daughter.
George revealed she was expecting her first child by debuting her baby bump at the TV Choice Awards in September 2017.
George met Ashton on the set of ‘Call the Midwife’ and the couple started dating in April 2016.
Speaking about the romance on ‘Lorraine’ in January 2017, Ashton said: “It blossomed [while we were filming] in South Africa, I think. Around that time.”
Congrats to the couple!