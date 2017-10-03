Helen George has given birth to her first child with Jack Ashton.

The ‘Call the Midwife’ actress, 33, revealed she welcomed her daughter earlier than expected, so their newborn was present at the couple’s pre-arranged baby shower.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling her daughter while cutting a cake with Ashton, George wrote on Instagram on Monday 2 October: “When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one.

“What an amazing day, we have the best friends.”