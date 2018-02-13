Helen George has hit back at a Twitter user who criticised her weight after watching an episode of ‘Call The Midwife’, which was filmed when she was pregnant. The 33-year-old actress, who revealed she had given birth to her first child in October 2017, retweeted one of the harsh comments she had received on 12 February, which read: “Helen George is massive. She should be put on a diet #callthemidwife.”

George clapped back at the insult, writing: “Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on TV. “Would you say this to a pregnant lady’s face? You should look on pregnant ladies’ multiple chins with love, they are busy making the future.”

George then added: “So many comments like that come my way, so boring. It’s about a feeling towards pregnant women, that we should all stay skinny.” The mum was met with thousands of supportive comments on Twitter.

Someone sounds rather jealous of you Hun, you look amazing prehaps he should try carrying a baby and then looking after one when it’s born and try to look spot on picture perfect 24/7 x — Jennifer Francis (@jenni1084) February 13, 2018

I’m disgusted that people have the audacity to insult you 😱. You are an amazing role model and look very healthy to me. I’d love to have your figure. #WhoAreYouToJudge #NaturalBeauty #RealWoman # — selina Ramble (@wolfmummy) February 13, 2018

Helen you look amazing, it suits you. Keep feeding it does you both good in so many ways. Best job in the world being a mum, followed by being a Nan x — Marian Boston (@Busynanny2012) February 13, 2018

George was pregnant during the filming of the latest ‘Call The Midwife’ series but said it wasn’t right for her character in the show, Trixie, to be pregnant, too, which meant she had to hide her baby bump. “I was pregnant in the series, so you just kind of see me walk across the screen sometimes with odd fashions, or I’d sit down a lot, or I’m wearing lots of capes,” she said, according to the Radio Times. “It wasn’t a correct storyline to choose for the character, as well. It wasn’t right for Trixie to be pregnant. So we just did our best to cover it up.” George is currently on a break from the show, as her character left as part of an alcoholism storyline. She has said she will be returning.