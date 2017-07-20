Helen Skelton proved she’s a pro at multi-tasking as she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding, having a drink and playing cushion to her toddler.
The mum-of-two shared the family snap at the beach on Instagram on Wednesday 19 July, as she celebrated her 34th birthday.
“Boys. Birthday. Beach. Blessed,” she captioned the shot. “Very grateful to be able to put another year on the clock.”
Skelton’s two-year-old son Ernie was resting his head on her leg in the photo and cuddling his rabbit teddy.
“What a lovely natural pic,” one person commented. “Showing how well mums multi-task.”
Another wrote: “So many good things in one picture. Lovely picture with your boys.”
Skelton gave birth to her second child, Louis, with her husband Richie Myler in April 2017. Announcing the new arrival, she shared a photo on Instagram of the family all holding hands.
Skelton married Myler, an English professional rugby league footballer, in 2013. They welcomed their first child together in June 2015.