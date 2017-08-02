Helen Skelton may have been busy with her latest TV presenting stint, but that didn’t stop her spending time with her kids.
The 34-year-old, who is mum to three-month-old Louis and two-year-old Ernie with Richie Myler, has been presenting the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.
She posted a photo of the team she had been working with, including fellow mum and former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington, on Instagram.
Skelton was smiling as she cradled Louis in her arms. She captioned the shot on 1 August: “Team xxxxxxx.”
Skelton’s Instagram account over the past week has shown how she’s managed to juggle work life with family life.
She has posted photos of herself presenting alongside Adlington and Mark Foster, as well as sharing photos during “mummy time”.
Skelton has been using the hashtags #workthatworks, #havebabywillwork and #havebabywilltravel.