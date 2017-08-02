Helen Skelton may have been busy with her latest TV presenting stint, but that didn’t stop her spending time with her kids.

The 34-year-old, who is mum to three-month-old Louis and two-year-old Ernie with Richie Myler, has been presenting the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

She posted a photo of the team she had been working with, including fellow mum and former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington, on Instagram.

Skelton was smiling as she cradled Louis in her arms. She captioned the shot on 1 August: “Team xxxxxxx.”